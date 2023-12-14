Former Siemens UK boss to lead Labour review into major rail project delivery

Former Siemens UK boss Juergen Maier has been appointed by Labour to lead a review into how the delivery of major rail projects can be improved.

The panel of transport experts will recommend to the party how infrastructure schemes can be completed “better, faster and more cost effectively”, Labour said.

This could include how to change the planning system, boost supply chains and attract more private investment.

Juergen Maier was chief executive of Siemens UK from July 2014 to December 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour said the review was necessary because many projects had suffered severe difficulties and delays, such as HS2 and the electrification of the Midland Mainline.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Britain had “immense potential” but had been held back by “13 years of failure” under the Conservatives.

She said: “A lost decade of Conservative delay, mismanagement and broken rail promises has seen public money wasted, growth and investment held back, and damaged confidence in Britain’s transport infrastructure.

“Britain deserves much better than this.

“Labour are serious about learning the lessons from the staggering failure of the last decade and will draw from the brightest and best from around the world to learn lessons and share expertise on delivering transport infrastructure fit for the century ahead.

“We do not accept the managed decline of our railways and our vital infrastructure.

“The country that gave the world the railways should still be leading the world. Under Labour, we will make sure it does.”

Mr Maier said: “There is no doubt that poor-quality rail infrastructure is holding Britain back, hampering productivity and deterring business investment.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Britain had ‘immense potential’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“To turbocharge growth, quality infrastructure is not a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have in this fast-moving new industrial age.

“That’s why I welcome Labour’s focus on learning lessons from the last decade, and I am delighted to lead this review.

“The more all political parties focus on the practical solutions needed, the better for the country.”

Other people on the panel will be Bob Morris, who has experience in urban transport; Allan Cook, former chair of HS2 Ltd; Nicola Smith, head of economics at the Trades Union Congress; Emma Porter, managing director of machinery company Story Plant Limited; Henri Murison, chief executive of lobby group Northern Powerhouse Partnership; and Laurent Troger, former chief executive of Bombardier Transportation.