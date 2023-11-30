Former Shrewsbury QB Campanale leads Randolph-Macon into NCAA D3 quarterfinal

Former Shrewsbury High quarterback Drew Campanale has flourished under center for Randolph Macon College, leading the Yellow Jackets to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs on Saturday.

As a member of Franklin Pierce’s first recruiting classes, former Shrewsbury High quarterback Drew Campanale helped the Ravens lay the foundation for their fledgling program and make the transition to NCAA Division 2.

Campanale had two solid seasons in Rindge, N.H., and endured the challenges of the lost COVID campaign, but last spring, he sought a new opportunity and a fresh start, so he entered the transfer portal.

Campanale didn’t get many bites, he said, but one coach who showed interest in him – a lot of interest – was Pedro Arruza, the longtime coach of Division 3 power Randolph-Macon.

“I came down here one day,” Campanale said in a phone interview from Ashland, Virginia, earlier this week, “and the school, everything about it was awesome. The football program, how coach ran it, the type of guys he had here, high character guys who love football, was something I was really interested in.”

In two seasons as Randolph-Macon’s starting quarterback, Campanale is 23-0, a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Offensive Player of the Year, and, this year, a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy as the top player in Division 3.

Campanale has completed 69% of his pass attempts for 2,362 yards and 21 touchdowns as he leads the No. 8 Yellow Jackets into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at Johns Hopkins.

“It’s pretty cool,” Campanale said about playing on a national stage. “There are only eight teams left in Division 3 and to be part of one of them still playing is pretty special, and to play football in December, that’s awesome. I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep playing.”

Former Shrewsbury High star Drew Campanale led the Colonials to three straight Central Mass. finals.

At Shrewsbury, Campanale took over the starting QB job midway through his freshman year and went on to lead the Colonials to three straight Central Mass. final appearances, and, in 2016, the CMass title and a Super Bowl berth.

He was a T&G Super Team honoree and, in 2019, the MVP of the Joseph R. Mewhiney Chapter All-Star Football Classic.

Campanale passed for more than 4,900 yards his final three seasons at Shrewsbury.

The opportunity to play right away was one of the draws to Franklin Pierce and, in 11 games his freshman season, Campanale threw for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns. In 2021, Campanale played in nine games and passed for 682 yards and two TDs.

Campanale entered the portal in April 2022.

“Personally,” he said, “I was ready for a change. Going through COVID was really negative times, but I look back at it as kind of a blessing in disguise. For me, I wouldn’t have had this extra year of eligibility if it wasn’t for that, and maybe I wouldn’t have experienced some things I experienced in COVID that led me to keep playing my fifth year of football here. It was a great opportunity I was given and I’m thankful for that.”

Campanale’s parents, Mike and Jennifer, have, of course, been his strongest supporters, along with Shrewsbury coach John Aloisi, who made it down to one of Campanale’s games this season.

“I have such a great support system,” Campanale said. “It is not an easy thing to transfer going into your senior year, but the people around me, my family, my friends, have been super supportive throughout my five years of college.”

Last season, Campanale led all NCAA divisions in completion percentage (.781), passing efficiency (221.8) and yards per pass attempt (12.4) while helping the Yellow Jackets to the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

Campanale suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Randolph-Macon’s first-round win over Cortland State. He did not play in the second round and the Yellow Jackets finished 11-1.

This year, Campanale, who has thrown just four interceptions, ranks third in Division 3 in yards per completion (16.9) and fourth in passing efficiency (197.4).

“The program down here that took me in right away,” Campanale said, “and the confidence the coach and the players instilled in me, for me, it’s just football again. Everything that I’ve grown up doing, having fun, playing loose and playing with these guys next to me. It’s been a great experience.”

Campanale, who is a business management major, isn’t sure yet what his future holds.

“Right now,” he said, “I’m kind of all wired in on Johns Hopkins. It’s been two great years so far. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

