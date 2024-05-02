Former Shocker coach donates to WSU baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Shocker head coach Gene Stephenson and 2014 National College Baseball Hall of Fame inductee is giving back to the program he led for 35 years.

Wichita State University has announced Stephenson is donating a $600,000 planned gift to the baseball program. In addition, the university announced Stephenson has committed a $20,000 annual gift to the Wheat Shock Collective, which supplements Name, Image & Likenaess (NIL) opportunities for Shocker Baseball student-athletes.

“Wichita State Baseball is our life’s work,” said Stephenson in a news release. “From the very beginning in 1977 with no facilities of any kind, no team, not even a baseball, each foundational goal was entirely centered on the academic and athletic success of Wichita State Baseball student-athletes, developing national championship caliber teams, and establishing first-class baseball facilities at WSU. In conjunction with our planned gift of $600,000 – along with recurring annual gifts to support Shocker Baseball NIL – we extend our deepest appreciation to President Rick Muma and Director of Athletics Kevin Saal for their leadership and commitment to returning Shocker Baseball to its rightful place.”

Stephenson is a three-time NCAA Coach of the Year and 11-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. He led the Shockers to 27 NCAA Regional appearances, two NCAA Super Regional appearances, 20 Valley regular-season titles and 17 Valley tournament championships, and 7 College World Series appearances with one win in 1989.

He directed Wichita State to more wins than any NCAA Division I program in the country eight times, and 33 of his players went on to careers in the major leagues.

“We are incredibly humbled by these generous gifts from Shocker legend Gene Stephenson,” said Kevin Saal, WSU athletic director. “The Shocker Baseball program, the men who developed within it, and Tyler Field at Eck Stadium represents Gene Stephenson’s life’s work. His commitment, countless sacrifices, and unprecedented success over 35 years as head coach has positively impacted thousands of people and defines Shocker Baseball today.”

