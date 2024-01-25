Willamette High School has hired former Sheldon head coach football Josh Line to lead the Wolverines, the school announced Wednesday.

"He was our best candidate," Willamette athletic director Bill Wagner told to The Register-Guard. "We posted the job in December. We contacted candidates in early January (and) interviewed last week. He was offered the job on Monday, and he accepted."

Line replaces Kevin Leonard, who coached the Wolverines program to a 5-22 record the last three seasons. Willamette finished the 2023 season 0-9.

"This is a wonderful opportunity as a football coach to head into a community that’s excited about growing their football program and expanding on some of the great work that Kevin Leonard has already done,” Line said in a statement posted on the Wolverines website.

“I’m grateful for the support of the Sheldon community for so many years, and I’m really excited to partner with the Bethel community to see what kind of great opportunities we can create for students and to see how we can grow.”

Wagner said Leonard will remain at the school as a staff member.

Just over a month ago, Line announced his resignation as the Sheldon head football coach to prioritize time with his family.

Line led the Sheldon program to a 60-25 record since 2016, including state championship game appearances in 2018 and 2022.

Willamette is scheduled to host a meet and greet with students, families and the community to meet Line at 7 p.m. on Monday at Willamette High School.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Former Sheldon football coach Josh Line to lead Willamette Wolverines