This former Shelby football standout landed on SportsCenter for causing uproar in Vegas

Former Shelby High football and soccer standout Jack Berkowitz figured he’d always remember his first college field goal. Little did he know plenty others would have a vested interest in the Elon freshman kicker’s first career attempt.

Berkowitz’s 28-yard field goal with one second left put a lid on the Phoenix's 37-17 loss at Wake Forest last Thursday. In addition to booting his first career field goal through the uprights, he connected on two extra points.

The Shelby native’s field goal sent shockwaves through betting circles, however. Berkowitz’s last-second field goal pushed the combined point total between Elon and Wake Forest to 54, just above the over/under bet of 53.5 points set by BetMGM.

Among those who took notice was ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, who led off his “Bad Beats” segment of the Sept. 4 edition of "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" with Berkowitz’s kick.

A four-year letter winner at Shelby, he helped the Golden Lions to NCHSAA state titles in the 2019 and fall 2021 seasons. Berkowitz holds the school’s all-time record for kicking points (210). In addition, he helped Shelby to the 2A state soccer championship in 2021.

Berkowitz returns to familiar surroundings Saturday as Elon visits Gardner-Webb. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Ernest Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs. Both teams are 0-1.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Elon football kicker Jack Berkowitz on ESPN SportsCenter's Bad Beats