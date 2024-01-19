Former Sharks player Hrkac potentially saves life with heroic act originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Tony Hrkac won the Hobey Baker Award in 1987 and a Stanley Cup in 1999, but all that might pale in comparison to what he accomplished on Jan. 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

The 57-year-old Tampa Bay Lightning scout, according to TMZ, saw an NHL employee “choking and turning ‘purplish’ while eating” in the pressbox during a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings.

Hrkac gave the Heimlich maneuver to the choking person, who ejected part of a pretzel. After that, the choking person began to breathe normally.

Hrkac was an original member of the Sharks, skating during their 1991-92 expansion campaign. The centerman scored two goals and notched 10 assists in 22 games in teal.

In February of that season, the Sharks traded Hrkac to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 1993 sixth-round pick.

