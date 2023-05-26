Ex-Sharks captain Joe Pavelski makes NHL history vs. Golden Knights

Pavelski scores game-winning OT goal vs. Golden Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Joe Pavelski still is going strong.

The former San Jose Sharks captain scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 on Thursday, helping the Dallas Stars stave off elimination against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Sharks' longtime rival.

Pavelski set two NHL records with the goal.

At 38 years and 318 days old, he became the oldest player in league history to score an overtime goal in a potential elimination game. The record was previously held by Chris Kunitz, who was 37 years and 241 days old in 2017 when he scored in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In perhaps an even bigger accomplishment, Pavelski's goal was the 73rd of his playoff career. That puts him in a tie for 13th in NHL history, but one goal ahead of Alex Ovechkin for the most among all active players. He has scored nine goals in 12 postseason appearances this season.

Now trailing 3-1 in the series, Pavelski and the Stars will look to stay alive in Game 5 on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.