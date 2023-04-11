Former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski joins NHL's 1,000-point club

Former Sharks captain Pavelski joins NHL's 1,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NHL has a new member in the 1,000-point club.

Former San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski became the 96th player in NHL history to reach the mark when he scored a goal for the Dallas Stars against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Pavelski scored Dallas' fifth goal of the game in the second period off a savvy tip-in, as he tends to draw them up. The score saw the Stars soar to a 5-0 lead with 3:37 played in the second.

Now introducing the newest member of the 1,000-point club, Joe Pavelski (@jpav8)! ðŸŒŸ



Congratulations on this incredible milestone! pic.twitter.com/9OsRzF82uJ — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2023

The 38-year-old came into the game with 75 points on the season through 79 games, with 999 total points over his 17-year NHL career counting 2022-23. He recorded 26 goals and 49 assists prior to adding to his tally against Detroit.

Pavelski spent the first 13 years of his career with San Jose after being drafted by the organization as the No. 205 overall pick in the seventh round in 2003. The Sharks named him their ninth captain in franchise history on Oct. 5, 2015. He joined Dallas as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.