Former SEC quarterback believes Hugh Freeze can win national title at Auburn

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has not stopped working since being hired to take over the position in late November.

He has hauled in the nation’s No. 17 recruiting class according to 247Sports and has snagged the No. 3 transfer portal class, behind only LSU and Florida State.

The recent improvements to the program have many Auburn fans excited for the future, and college football analysts believing that he can lead Auburn to the top within a few seasons. One of those analysts is ESPN’s Aaron Murray.

In a recent episode of Snaps, a podcast hosted by the former Georgia quarterback and former LSU lineman T-Bob Hebert, the duo ranked their top five coaches who could win a title, with the only criteria being that said coaches have not won a title before. Murray included Freeze at No. 3 on the list.

LSU has won titles under Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron over the last 20 years. Auburn has also seen that success by winning a title under Gene Chizik and playing for another under Gus Malzahn. Murray uses that point to share why he added Freeze to his list.

“You look at Auburn, two of their past three head coaches have either won a national championship or have been to a national championship,” Murray said. “At least it has been shown in the last 13 years that you can win a national championship at Auburn, you can win the SEC at Auburn, and you can get to a national championship.”

Murray also believes that Freeze has come into Auburn at a good time, citing that Nick Saban could retire from Alabama at some point in the near future, which could make way for Freeze to reach the top of the mountain. Freeze has also shown signs of regret for his past faults during his time at Ole Miss, which can also be a sign of great things to come.

“Ever since he has set foot on campus at Auburn, he as recruited at a high clip, he also has a top transfer portal class as well. They have plenty of money at Auburn, they are doing a great job when it comes to NIL as well,” Murray said. “Hugh Freeze, the offense, the connections, the fact that he has had success in this league, the fact that Auburn has won championships in the past gives me confidence that he can get that thing going again in the next four years.”

The first time that Auburn fans can see a Hugh Freeze-led team on the field will be on April 8 for the annual A-Day spring game. The official opening day for spring practice has yet to be determined.

Who is missing? We explain our picks ➡️ https://t.co/pWq7pI9Vp0 pic.twitter.com/AcDMjlHFjH — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) January 27, 2023

