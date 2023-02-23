Former SEC head coach Notre Dame’s top Offensive Line coach target?

Could a former SEC head coach soon be Notre Dame’s offensive line coach? Although no fire has been spotted, smoke has at least started to appear in those regards.

According to FootballScoop, which has been all over Notre Dame’s off-season, Matt Luke has emerged as a top target to replace Harry Hiestand, who announced his retirement literally seconds before the Super Bowl kicked off.

Luke was an assistant on Georgia’s national championship team of 2021 and was head coach at Ole Miss from 2017-2019. What has he done that has Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame so intrigued? Here are some quick facts about Matt Luke, who qualify as an excellent hire.

Report Linking Luke to Notre Dame

According to FootballScoop, Matt Luke and Notre Dame isn’t just the linking of a big name to a big program like often happens regarding coaching rumors. Instead, there is a good amount going on here.

After formally introducing Gerad Parker, who had extremely strong internal support, Monday as the Fighting Irish’s new offensive coordinator, numerous sources tell FootballScoop that Freeman and the Irish have had extensive, highly in-depth conversations with Matt Luke regarding the program’s vacancy coaching Notre Dame’s presently very talented and historically elite offensive line group.

Luke Not Only Possibility

The FootballScoop report went on to detail that although he’s seemingly become the favorite, Luke isn’t the only former SEC coach who is a possibility.



Sources emphasized that while Luke is overwhelmingly a top target for the Irish position, the former Ole Miss head coach is not the only target. Coaches with both NFL and Southeastern Conference experience are in the mix, sources shared with FootballScoop.

Let the guessing games begin as to who that could mean. Now, about Luke and what makes him such a strong candidate.

Football Background

Before getting into coaching, Luke was a pretty solid football player himself. He walked-on at Ole Miss and played center from 1995 to 1998. His connections to the Ole Miss football program runs deep as his father (Tommy) played there as a defensive back and his older brother (Tom) played quarterback there.

After exhausting all of his eligibility as a player, Luke spent 1999 as a graduate assistant with the program. He’d spend two seasons as Murray State’s offensive line coach before returning to Ole Miss as the offensive line and tight ends coach from 2002-2005.

David Cutcliffe Connection

When Luke returned to Ole Miss from 2001-2005, he coached under head coach David Cutcliffe. Cutcliffe was fired by Ole Miss following 2004 and Luke stayed on as part of Ed Orgeron’s staff for 2005. 2006-2011 saw Luke get back with Cutcliffe. Luke spent 2006-2007 as Tennessee’s offensive line and tight ends coach before followin Cutcliffe to Duke where he was the co-OC and offensive line cach.

Back to Ole Miss

Luke left Duke following the 2011 season to rejoin the Ole Miss coaching staff under head coach Hugh Freeze. Luke served as the co-OC again with Ole Miss as well as the offensive line coach from 2012-2016. Freeze was forced to resign in 2016 and Luke was named the interim head coach. The Rebels closed the year strong and Luke has the interim tag removed following the year, becoming the 37th head coach in program history.

Tough Spot as Ole Miss Head Coach

You can’t tell the story of Matt Luke without telling about him being head coach at Ole Miss. However you can’t tell that specific part of the story without context. Ole Miss had been under NCAA punishments following Hugh Freeze’s time on campus that included a postseason band, reduction in scholarships, and allowed players to transfer without penalty.

You’re right when you say he didn’t win as a head coach but I hope that gives context to why things were so hard for Ole Miss at that time. Then throw in Alabama, LSU, and the rest of the SEC West and things get no easier. Ole Miss went a combined 15-21 in three seasons with Luke as their head coach.

National Champ at Georgia

Following the 2019 regular season, Luke joined Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia. The Bulldogs had great success in the two full seasons he spent there, going 8-2 and finishing ranked seventh nationally in 2020 and going 14-1 and snapping their nearly forty year national championship drought in 2021.

In February of 2022, Luke cited needing to spend more time with family as his reason for leaving the Georgia football program.

Recent NFL draft selections

Luke helped develop four interior offensive linemen at Georgia who went on to be drafted. Not bad for only spending two seasons there.

Justin Shaffer – Guard – 2022

Jamaree Salyer – Guard – 2022

Ben Cleveland – Guard – 2022

Trey Hill – Center – 2021

