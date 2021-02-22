Former Seattle Seahawk Russell Okung paid in bitcoin, considered highest paid in the league now originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Seattle Seahawk offensive lineman Russell Okung has been in the league for 11 years now.

And the veteran seems to be making all the right moves when it comes to his money.

Back in December, Okung decided that he wanted half of his $13 million contract for 2020 in Bitcoin -a cryptocurrency.

An NFL first: #Panthers OT Russell Okung will receive half of his $13M in salary in Bitcoin. As part of a partnership with @in_strike and thanks to creative payroll solutions from the #Panthers, @russellokung will fulfill the goal he set when he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin!” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2020

He got his wish when he asked to be paid in Bitcoin.

With the recent surge of Bitcoin continuing to rise in value week after week, it seems that Okung made the right decision at the exact right moment.

If we are looking at where Bitcoin is at now, Okung could be considered one of the highest salaried NGL players at this moment.

From Bitcoin.com:

“For instance, when BTC hit $44k, the half of his contract that is paid in BTC climbed to $10.59 million, at $56k+ his half turned into more than his entire quoted salary. As far as 2020 NFL salary stats are concerned, Okung has entered the top five position. However, the NFL has recently decided to cap the league’s salaries at $180 million and a ball player’s contract could change in 2021. Because the Carolina Panthers’ offensive tackle (OT) gets half of his salary in BTC, many proponents think of him as the highest-paid player in the NFL and not just ahead of the highest-paid OTs.”

One person went as far as to state that Okung is now the “highest-paid player in the NFL”. While a group of other people on Twitter made it known to the public that Okung made a smart move by putting some of his money in Bitcoin.

You are the highest paid player in the NFL. Simply by taking your salary in a different unit of value. Amazing. Will not be long before your peers catch on. — TravLovesParabolas (@TravLoves) February 19, 2021

As it stands today, @RussellOkung is the highest paid NFL player in history by a wide margin. Few understand this. — George Mekhail (@gmekhail) February 17, 2021

Russell Okung is a genius. He's made so much money from just one check. — Rashi (@rashimitch) February 19, 2021

Okung has been a fan of wanting to be paid in Bitcoin for some time now, and that he is paying off for him in ways no one would have expected.

“Money is more than currency; it’s power,” said Okung in a statement. “The way money is handled from creation to dissemination is part of that power. Getting paid in bitcoin is the first step of opting out of the corrupt, manipulated economy we all inhabit.”

Okung went further into that statement adding:

When we are all paid in bitcoin, no one can tell us what to do with the value we create … In a post-fiat world, you won’t have to worry about your labor and time being stolen.

Russell Okung

With this news hitting the airways now, you can expect other players to try and get a portion of their contracts paid in Bitcoin as well.

The 32-year-old Okung is the first NFL player to have a portion of his contract in Bitcoin.