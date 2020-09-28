Former Seattle Seahawk Earl Thomas is ‘likely signing’ with the Houston Texans

Former Seahawk Earl Thomas is ‘likely signing’ with the Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Looks like former Seattle Seahawks Legion of Boom member Earl Thomas might have finally found himself a new home.

The Houston Texans are closing in on a deal with the All-Pro safety, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas is in Houston now and has to pass the COVID-19 protocol before he can officially sign his contract. Schefter says Thomas signing this week is "more likely than not."

Former Ravens’ S Earl Thomas is in Houston now and his “signing this week is more likely than not”, per a source. Before he signs, he has to first pass COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

Through the first three games of the season, the Texans are struggling on both sides of the ball and starting out the season going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons.

Granted, they have started out the season facing some tough teams right off the bat. They’ve lost to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers.

It is also worth nothing that Texans safety A.J. Moore is on injured reserve, so bringing in a veteran like Thomas would be the smartest move to help the defense.

For Thomas, this is the first time a team has given him a look since punching former Ravens teammate Chuck Clark back in training camp which ultimately was the last straw for the Ravens.

Despite the altercation, Thomas was a Pro Bowler last season, appearing in 15 games.

He had two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games. It was his first season in Baltimore, after spending nine years in Seattle.

As much as Cowboys fans were begging for Jerry Jones to make an attempt for Thomas during the Seahawks game, it looks like he will be landing in Houston instead.

The Texans have a long way to go with starting the season off 0-3, and they could be looking at Thomas to help make that turn around for the reminder of the season.

