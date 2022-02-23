Former Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox infielder Julio Cruz dies at 67

Former Major League Baseball infielder Julio Cruz, an original member of the Seattle Mariners and later a team broadcaster, has died at the age of 67.

The team confirmed Cruz's death via social media on Tuesday.

Originally signed by the then-California Angels as an amateur free agent, the 5-foot-9, second baseman was selected by the Mariners as part of the expansion draft before their inaugural 1977 season.

While not much of a hitter – his career batting average was just .237 – Cruz was always a threat on the basepaths. He stole a career-high 59 bases in 1978 and went on to have six seasons with at least 40 steals.

Former major league second baseman Julio Cruz, left, with broadcast partner Amaury Pi-Gonzalez, first began calling Mariners games on the radio in 2003.

Cruz played parts of seven seasons in Seattle before he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1983 – a season in which he made his only postseason appearance of his 10-year MLB career as the White Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles in the American League championship series.

In 2003, Cruz rejoined the Mariners as an analyst for the team's Spanish-language broadcasts, where he remained for 19 seasons.

