Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon completes incredible Hail Mary in Fan Controlled Football debut

Josh Gordon completes incredible Hail Mary in Fan Controlled Football debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Flash Gordon has still got it.

Just days after Josh Gordon was released by the Seattle Seahawks to make his Fan Controlled Football League debut, he put on a show for the Zappers.

The former one-time Pro Bowler made his presence felt from the start. First, Gordon made a TD grab on the Zappers’ first drive.

Josh Gordon catches a TD on his first drive in the FCF.



Then, with the Zappers up by 12, Gordon completed the 2-point conversion to extend his team’s lead.

But the biggest jaw-dropping moment of the night came on the very last play when both teams were tied at 26-26 and quarterback Braden Smith tossed a Hail Mary pass into the end zone.

With an army of defenders blanketed all over him, Gordon pulled down the walk-off touchdown as the clock expired.

It’s a highlight-reel worthy play you just have to see to believe.

JOSH GORDON HAIL MARY!!



Gordon finished with four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns and was ultimately named the player of the game.

“I want to come out here and make some plays and have some fun and most importantly be a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than football,” Gordon said in a pre-game interview. “Passing the game down to guys younger than me, guys that might have questions about how the game is played at the next level. If I can impart some wisdom, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Many wondered if Gordon would dominate the FCF and it’s safe to say fans can expect to see fireworks all season long from the former Seahawk. It’s too bad Seattle never got the opportunity to see the former All-Pro’s freak athleticism on full display last year.

Gordon remains suspended by the NFL after violating the league’s substance abuse policy for a sixth time.