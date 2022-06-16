Former Seahawks WR Golden Tate had a strong game in his baseball debut

Not every professional athlete who tries to switch sports finds success. Switching to baseball certainly didn’t work out too well for Michael Jordan – perhaps the greatest competitor of all time – who only managed to hit around .200 while playing for a minor league affiliate of the White Sox.

It appears former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate actually knows what he’s doing on the diamond, though. Tate made his debut for the Port Angeles Lefties in the West Coast League a couple days ago and it went pretty well for him. According to ESPN, Tate went 2/4 with a run and an RBI.

Longtime NFL wide receiver Golden Tate went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in his West Coast League debut 👏 (via @Sliceykins) pic.twitter.com/fB95kOUhMO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2022

