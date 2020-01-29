Former Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin has found an identity outside of football

It's been eight months since Doug Baldwin hung up his cleats.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver penned a letter to his "younger self" last May, indicating he's retiring from a productive NFL career that included back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, one in which he won, and two Pro Bowl nods. He finished as Seattle's third all-time leader in receptions and yards.

Since Baldwin walked away from the game, he's been mostly quiet when it comes to discussing his decision to leave football. That changed Wednesday when the 30-year-old broke his silence in a podcast with Prim Siripipat of The Athletic titled "The Next Chapter with PS."

Baldwin opened up about why it's important to be true to himself and how he struggled mentally following his retirement from the NFL.

"About two to three months, I was in a deep depression," Baldwin said. "You know a lot of it was just based on the transition obviously and other things going on in my life. But I've been playing football since I was 7 years old, 6 years old, so I have known nothing different. My whole identity was wrapped around football and performing and seeking that validation that false affirmation in a lot of those ways. So when that was removed from my life, really trying to figure out how I fit into the world and truly who I was outside of it.

"I had to come to grips with a lot of things and answer a lot of questions or ask questions that I didn't even know the answer to."

The two-time Pro Bowler believes his injuries gave him the clarity to close the door on his football career. Baldwin underwent three surgeries during the 2019 offseason: one for an MCL tear in his right knee, another to address a sports hernia, and a shoulder surgery, which he admitted alarmed his family.

"When the doctor came out to my wife, basically told my wife, that it's not going to get any better. Basically said, I don't know how he was doing this and that really affected my wife...I want to be able to hold my children when they're born. I want to play with my kids. It's strange because during my career, I never thought about those things. It was never a priority for me.

"It's hard for me even to say it now, because there's still apart of me that like wants to figure it out."

A lot has changed since Baldwin's departure: Tyler Lockett has stepped into the team's No. 1 wide receiver role and DK Metcalf emerged as one of Wilson's hottest targets. Discourse of Baldwin's departure from the Seahawks has since gone from stirring to mum.

He never did have that storybook ending the fans in Seattle could have hoped for, but Baldwin has always been true to himself. Perhaps walking away from football was the truest he's ever been.

His series of tweets with a "My Watch has Ended," GIF is the perfect example of that.

"I hope that anybody who read that, including myself, realizes that is authentically me," Baldwin said. "That's as many layers as I've pulled back, as I've tried to get as close to the center of who I am as I could possibly be. That's it. It's kind of relieving me of this burden that is my football identity."

