Former Seahawks WR David Moore arrested on drug and weapons charges

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, now a member of the Chicago Bears, was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas Monday on drug and weapons charges.

He was later released on a $5000 bond.

TMZ Sports provided more details on the incident:

“According to the Gainesville Police Dept., officers found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3,” TMZ reports. “Cops say they were able to make contact with Moore – and claim he smelled of weed during questioning. An ensuing search, police say, revealed he had ‘a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols’ in his car.”Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.”

Moore was originally selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft and played four years in Seattle. Moore spent time with the Broncos and Packers before signing with the Bears this offseason.

This story is continuing to develop.

