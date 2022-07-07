Former Seahawks WR David Moore arrested on drug and weapons charges

“According to the Gainesville Police Dept., officers found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3,” TMZ reports. “Cops say they were able to make contact with Moore – and claim he smelled of weed during questioning. An ensuing search, police say, revealed he had ‘a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols’ in his car.”Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.”
Moore was originally selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft and played four years in Seattle. Moore spent time with the Broncos and Packers before signing with the Bears this offseason.
Victor Oladipo went into free agency with his eyes open, determined to find what would be the best place for him. Oladipo signed his new contract with the Miami Heat on Thursday, a two-year deal with the second of those years at his option. Injuries and recovery have limited him to 12 regular-season appearances out of a possible 110 in his first season-and-a-half with the franchise, and both he and the Heat are banking on him being able to handle much more this coming year.