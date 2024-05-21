Former Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams visits with Ravens

Former Seattle Seahawks safety and current free agent Jamal Adams had a visit today with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Adams was originally picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played 46 games in three years there before getting traded to Seattle in the summer of 2020.

Adams spent the next four seasons on and off the Seahawks roster, missing as many games as he played due to a variety of injuries. All together Adams has made three Pro Bowl teams and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Where Adams might fit in with the Ravens is an intriguing question. He has played his entire career listed as a strong safety, but there has been talk that Seattle might re-sign him as a linebacker.

If Baltimore’s coaching staff (which was built in part by Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald) is thinking of a similar role he might fit in beneath Roquan Smith on the depth chart in the absence of Patrick Queen, who signed with the Steelers in free agency.

