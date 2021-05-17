Former Seahawks Safety Lano Hill signs with Panthers

Former Seahawks Safety Lano Hill signs with Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Another 2017 Seahawks draft pick is off to a new city to call home.

Safety Lano Hill, who was picked in the third round, is officially signed with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday according to Adam Schefter.

Hill will follow WR Davis Moore as the second Seahawk to move to Carolina this offseason from that draft class.

TE/DE Stephen Sullivan joined the Panthers this offseason as well.

Hill started just four games in 2019, will only appearing in two in the 2020 season.

The Seahawks only remaining 2017 draft class players on the roster are C Ethan Pocic and RB Chris Carson.

 

