Former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny plans to sign with Panthers

So much for the reunion between Rashaad Penny and the Seahawks.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, Seattle’s former first-round pick plans to sign with the Panthers.

Source: Running back Rashaad Penny plans to sign with the #Panthers. Former first-round pick reunites with head coach Dave Canales from their Seattle days. Signing likely happening after rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/uAsBi8eHpQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 6, 2024

Penny was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2018 and spent last season with the Eagles, but saw very little playing time.

While Philadelphia’s backfield had more starpower, Penny still faces an uphill battle in Carolina as far as getting significant snaps. There are currently eight running backs on the Panthers’ roster, headlined by Jonathan Brooks out of Texas, considered by some to be the best running back prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Seattle had Penny in for a visit recently and general manager John Schneider admitted that it was possible the team would re-sign him. For now, instead of Penny undrafted free agent George Holani should be bringing up the back end of the depth chart.

