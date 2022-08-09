Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas Strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Lynch retired from the NFL — again — following the 2019 season with the Seahawks. It was his third retirement since 2015: Lynch initially called it quits in 2016, only to return to the NFL with the Oakland Raiders for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, retired again and then signed with the Seahawks before the 2019 season. After 13 seasons, Lynch sits 29th on the NFL's all-time rushing leaderboard with 10,413 rushing yards.

Since leaving the league, Lynch has joined a few ownership groups. He is a minority owner of the NHL's Seattle Kraken and a part owner of the Oakland Roots Sports Club of the USL Championship, which is the second division of U.S. men's soccer.

He was also reportedly being considered for Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast and was slated to serve as "a special correspondent" for the Seahawks' preseason games this summer.

This is, unfortunately, not Lynch's first vehicle-related arrest. Lynch's license was revoked in 2008 after an alleged hit-and-run accident in Buffalo when he was still a member of the Bills. He was also arrested for DUI in 2012 in California and pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2014.