Former Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady ‘not impressive’
Here is a take.
Watch former Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer (career 70.2 passer rating) share his thoughts on modern NFL quarterbacks and how easy they have it. He was doing an admirable cranky old man routine until he totally jumped the shark, calling Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers not impressive.
Trent Dilfer is not impressed with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/oVoNVtF4AT
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 6, 2023
Ok.