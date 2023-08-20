Former Seahawks QB Seneca Wallace to raise the 12 flag
The Seattle Seahawks play host to the visiting Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field tonight. Of course, this means the most beloved Seattle pregame ritual – raising the 12th Man Flag – will once again happen.
Tonight, the distinct honor of raising the flag will go to former Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace.
A Seahawks Legend raising our 12 Flag tonight!
Welcome back, @wallace_seneca! 👏 pic.twitter.com/m7QQf6Xm5J
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Originally a 4th round pick by Seattle in the 2003 NFL draft, Wallace remained in the Emerald City in a primary backup role until 2009. In his limited action as a relief starter, Wallace compiled a 6-16 record, but played on plenty of mediocre-to-bad Seahawks team.
His best season was in 2008 where he threw for 11 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Seattle finished that season 4-12 but Wallace won three of those games in his eight starts.
Wallace was a mainstay on the Seahawks roster for several years, including being on the 2005 Super Bowl team. We at Seahawks Wire proudly say “welcome back!”
