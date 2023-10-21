Former Seahawks QB Dave Krieg turned 64 years old on Friday

Yesterday was a very special birthday for a former Seattle Seahawks legend. Former quarterback Dave Krieg turned 64 years old. Some of our readers may fondly remember Krieg during his prime in the 1980’s, who was the first truly great quarterback the Seahawks franchise had. For our younger ones, let’s have a bit of a history lesson!

Krieg was with Seattle from 1980-1991, but truly got his time to shine during the 1983 campaign when he took over for Jim Zorn. From there, the Seahawks made their first ever postseason and made it as far as the AFC Championship. Krieg provided legitimate stability for the still-fledgling Seahawks in their early years, and was a staple during the 80’s.

Happy Birthday Dave Krieg

November 11, 1990

After getting sacked 9 times. Krieg throws the winning TD to Skansi on the last play of the game

17-16 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/VfYJLk8trN — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 20, 2023

When Krieg left, Seattle floundered in the 1990’s, and all his franchise marks stayed pristine until Matt Hasselbeck went under center in the Emerald City. Hasselbeck, and of course Russell Wilson, are the only two quarterbacks who have matched/surpassed Krieg’s numbers. In fact, Krieg is still second all time in franchise history with 195 touchdown passes.

We at Seahawks Wire wish Mr. Krieg a belated birthday, and hope it was spent with friends and family to celebrate another trip around the sun.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks to wear blue jersey/gray pants combo for Week 7

Colin Cowherd admits he was wrong about Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson

6 things to know about the Seahawks and Cardinals

Marshawn Lynch visits New Orleans

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire