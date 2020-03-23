Former Seahawks punter and Portland Pickles co-owner Jon Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer

Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan has revealed he has skin cancer.

On the "Growing the Game" podcast, Ryan told Michael Ball that he went to the dermatologist recently to undergo a full body scan. During the check, there was a mark on his neck they were concerned about. After freezing it off the year prior, it grew back even bigger and it was identified as skin cancer.

His surgery has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Luckily it's a pretty slow-moving cancer that the doctor is very confident that he can wait until this coronavirus has swept through to be able to operate on."

His wife, comedian Sarah Colonna, shared a post addressing Ryan's skin cancer reveal. She reminded fans to get their yearly scans.

He's going to be totally fine- thank you all for the nice thoughts - Luckily he gets his skin checked yearly and after they remove the spot he will be all good, it is contained to that spot.



Just - Use it as a reminder to get your yearly scans! https://t.co/a3EJk0jxy9



— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) March 23, 2020

Ryan, who played 159 games for the Seahawks from 2008-2018, is currently a punter for the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. He started all 18 regular-season games in 2019, averaging 48.8 yards per punt.

He also became co-owner of the Portland Pickles in 2017 when he was still with the Seahawks.

Perhaps one of Ryan's most memorable moments of his football career came when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown to Gary Gilliam on a fake field goal in the Seahawks NFC Championship game against Green Bay. It was the stuff of legends. Let this image serve as proof:

Story continues

Ryan, 38, is expected to make a full recovery once he has his surgery. He says he wanted to go public with his diagnosis to bring awareness to skin cancer.

"Want to make that a little bit of a message to be careful with your skin,'' he said. "Sometimes you can't even do enough. Have to keep being checked by a dermatologist and get a full body scan.''

Former Seahawks punter and Portland Pickles co-owner Jon Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest