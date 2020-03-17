Former Seahawks OT George Fant agrees to 3-year, $30 million deal with Jets

We will no longer hear, "No. 74 has reported as eligible" at CenturyLink Field.

George Fant, everyone's favorite offensive tackle/tight end hybrid has agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a three-year, $30 million deal, per Adam Schefter.

Former Seahawks' OT George Fant reached agreement with the Jets on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $13.7 million guaranteed, per @JFowlerESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Fant told reporters after the 2019 season that he wanted the opportunity to start at left tackle. The Seahawks obviously couldn't offer that opportunity with Duane Brown still under contract, and it's unclear whether or not Seattle tried to get Fant back to play right tackle. Fant started four games at left tackle in 2019 while Brown was hurt and he recorded a 60.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Now that Fant is out of the picture, the odds that Germain Ifedi returns to Seattle only figure to increase. Brian Bulaga is another veteran option that should cost somewhere in the ballpark of $10 million annually. If the Seahawks don't address their need at right tackle in free agency, you can bet that every mock draft will begin so project one to Seattle with the 27th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

