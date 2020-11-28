Former Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell named Detroit Lions interim head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It is tradition each year that the Detroit Lions take the field on Thanksgiving day.

Turns out that last Thursday was the final game the Lions played with head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn running the show. On Saturday, it was announced that both Patricia and Quinn have been received of their duties. The Lions were 4-7 and fourth in NFC North division.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that a familiar name to the Seattle Seahawks franchise will take over as the Lions interim head coach:

#Lions OC Darrell Bevell is the interim coach, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Darrell Bevell was with the Seahawks organization as Offensive Coordinator from 2011-2017.

It was the best of times and the worst of times with Bevell in Seattle. The Seahawks appeared in two Super Bowls during that span, including a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in 2014. Then the Legion of Boom defense began to break up a few seasons later and the offense couldn’t rely on the defense making those big plays anymore.

He was fired by Seattle on January 11, 2018.

Bevell was then hired by Detroit on January 16, 2019 to replace Jim Bob Cooter.

In the two years with Bevell as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, the Lions averaged 20.3 points per game in 2018 and 21.3 points per game in 2019. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 66% of his passes in 2018 and only played in eight games in 2019.

Bevell will now be the interim head coach in Detroit with a tough remaining schedule ahead: at Chicago, vs. Green Bay, at Tennessee, vs. Tampa Bay and then hosting Minnesota.