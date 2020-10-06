Former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks to visit team Tuesday
The Seahawks will never stop trying to improve their roster and this week is no different. Seattle will be hosting a very familiar face at the facility, linebacker Mychal Kendricks. Kendricks played for Seattle over the last two seasons and finished last year on the injured reserve with a torn ACL. However, he has been medically cleared to return to football. The former Seahawks linebacker is still facing sentencing after his guilty plea to insider trading charges in 2018. The hearing has been repeatedly postponed, most recently rescheduled for Oct. 14.