Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner visits Ravens

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is on his second-known visit this week to a team that might be interested in his services. Wagner’s most recent stop was in Baltimore, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“All-Pro free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner visited the Baltimore Ravens today, per source,” Fowler tweeted on Friday. “Ravens have high interest in Wagner, who also visited the Rams this week.”

Wagner was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and TMZ Sports caught up with him at LAX. “I just want to win,” Wagner said. The Rams and Wagner have reported mutual interest in a potential deal.

The Seahawks released Wagner before the official start of free agency this month. Wagner has spent all 10 years of his professional career in Seattle.

