Former Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin appears to be headed for retirement

It might not be an official announcement, but the writing seems to be on the wall.

Former Seattle Seahawks outside linebackers and current free agent Bruce Irvin seem to have let the people know that he is ready to retire.

On Wednesday, Irvin took to his Twitter page and posted an interesting message that can be taken a lot of different ways.

I think it’s time 🙏🏾 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2021

It was a very short and sweet message, but it might seem that Irvin is hinting at retirement and hanging up his jersey.

Obviously, it has not been made official, but Irvin did deal with a torn ACL injury last season that made him miss the majority of the entire season.

And that is always hard to come back from. Especially for someone who has been in the league for 10 years now.

We will have to wait and see if Irvin finds a new team or is able to resign with the Seahawks during this offseason.

If not, Irvin might decide it is time to call it a career.