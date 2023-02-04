Former Seahawks DE Frank Clark has third most playoff sacks all time

Seahawks fans, you may want to pour yourself something stiff before reading this. Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has made quite the name for himself in Kansas City, quite literally to a historic degree.

Clark’s impact on the Chiefs defense during the regular season has been minimal at best. His best season was only eight sacks and it was back in 2019. However, where Clark is actively making history is in the postseason.

Currently, Clark has 13.5 career playoff sacks. That number is good for No. 3 all time when it comes to bringing quarterbacks down in the postseason. He trails only Willie McGinest and Bruce Smith… although, he has a chance to overtake Bruce Smith in the Super Bowl. Smith has 14.5 sacks, meaning Clark is only one behind him. Against the Jaguars and Bengals, Clark recorded 2.5 sacks this playoff run already.

Clark was traded to the Chiefs prior to the 2019 season for Kansas City’s 1st and 3rd round picks in the draft that year. Seattle’s pass rush has never quite been the same without Clark to wreak havoc. They used the first round pick to select LJ Collier, who has three career sacks.

