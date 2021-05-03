Former Seahawks DT Malik McDowell getting another shot in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It seems former Seahawks DT Malik McDowell is getting a second chance in the NFL.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns signed free agent McDowell to the team on Monday.

The #Browns signed free agent DT Malik McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick by the #Seahawks who was injured in an ATV accident and has yet to play in an NFL game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2021

McDowell was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft, but never appeared in a game after getting injured in an ATV accident before training camp.

He was later arrested for a DUI and disorderly conduct in separate incidents later in the year.

McDowell spent the 2018 season on the non-football injury list.

In 2019, the Seahawks released McDowell after being arrested following an altercation with police. He was later sentenced to 11 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges from the incident.

This will be the first time McDowell will be on an NFL roster since being let go in Seattle.