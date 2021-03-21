Former Seahawks DL Malik McDowell attempting a comeback to NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Malik McDowell is arguably the worst pick in the John Schneider-Pete Carroll era.

After being selected 35th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, McDowell suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury during an ATV incident in his home state of Michigan prior to the start of training camp.

“He had a serious accident,” Carroll said at the time. “He had multiple injuries. He had an injury to his head. It’s going to be quite a while, and we’re going to have to wait it out. He’s on NFI and is going to be there for a while. We’re just going to see how he progresses down the road. We’re not looking for him to get back in the immediate, not even for the first game of the season. We’re going to wait it out and see how he does.”

McDowell never played a single down for the Seahawks. He was waived by the Seahawks with a non-football injury designation and was hit with a lawsuit for failing to pay back some of the bonus money in his Seattle contract.

He had several off-the-field issues too that resulted in being sentenced to 11 months in jail and three years of probation in Nov. 2019 after pleading guilty to a series of crimes.

Now, 24, McDowell has been cleared by neurologists and is looking for his second shot at an NFL career.

His agent William Farah told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that the former Michigan State standout is eyeing a return.

"Malik has been cleared by several doctors and is doing everything he needs to do on and off the field," Farah told Wilson. "Malik has been working out with trainer Mike Barwis at his facilities in Florida and Michigan with his trainers every day and he's in great shape. He's back up to 295 pounds and he's feeling really good physically and mentally. "You won't find many players more athletic than he is at his size. A team would get a guy who's hungry as can be, is extremely focused and wants to capitalize on any opportunity he gets to get back in the NFL. He's been forced to do a lot growing and maturing these past few years. I think teams will find he's a much different person than he was coming out of college. He's far more mature. He's been extremely humbled, and he has rededicated himself to his craft."

Farah told Wilson that McDowell “acknowledges he made some mistakes, and he has learned from them.”

It’s good to hear McDowell is turning his life around and attempting to play again, but don’t expect the Seahawks to be the ones calling about his possible return to football.