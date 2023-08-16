Former Seahawks DL L.J. Collier says Seattle ‘wasnt my type of place’

Easily the hardest part of the NFL off/preseason is watching and listening to former players speak on their new teams. The Seattle Seahawks are no different in this regard, and are having to hear a newly outsider perspective.

Former 2019 NFL draft first round pick, defensive end L.J. Collier, has recently made some comments about the Seahawks. While he had positive things to say about the organization, he was not too thrilled with the city/region itself.

Cardinals DL L.J. Collier said Seahawks were good people but Seattle “wasn’t my type of place.” Said he feels like he’s found a home in Arizona and he’s out to prove he’s worthy of being a former first round pick. pic.twitter.com/ftjSLNzUhk — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) August 15, 2023

It is probably understandably tough for fans to hear, especially when considering how many current and former players have done nothing but sing the praises of the Emerald City.

Originally the No. 29 overall pick in 2019, Collier never truly lived up to his lofty first round billing in Seattle. Collier started 16 out of 45 total games for the Seahawks, and had 40 career tackles.

Easily the biggest play of his career for Seattle was stopping quarterback Cam Newton on the 1-yard line to seal a 35-30 victory for the Seahawks over the New England Patriots.

Perhaps Collier will truly be happier in the Valley of the Sun. The Arizona Cardinals, on paper, appear to be frontrunners for the worst team in the NFL for the 2023 season.

Here’s hoping to Collier’s success in his newfound home.

