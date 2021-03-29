Former Seahawks DL Jarran Reed signs one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Former Seahawks DL Jarran Reed signs with the Kansas City Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The first real cap casualty for the Seattle Seahawks has officially been reported.

On Sunday, former Seahawks DL Jarran Reed signed a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Seahawks DL Jarran Reed is headed to the #Chiefs on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

Reed would mark the first time this offseason that Seattle tried to make a contract decision to save money and not go for a long-term deal. It seems that did not work out for both sides and Reed decided to go elsewhere.

Usually, cap conversions for space are easy. But Jarran Reed wanted a long-term commitment instead. When Seattle wouldn’t give it... the situation went to a bad spot. Now, parting ways. https://t.co/gwAhF11zVt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

Now, Reed joins former Seahawk Frank Clark in Kansas City.

Reed was on the second year of a $23 million deal, and was reported to carry out a $13.5 million cap hit for the Seahawks this season until when was released on Friday.

Five million guaranteed might be a step-down, but Reed is obviously looking to get a huge deal next season after his one-year deal is up.

For Reed, it seems there are no hard feelings towards Seattle about not working something out.

The Seahawks posted a video thanking Reed on Twitter and he responded with how grateful he was for the opportunity.

When I say this is a tough one I mean it 4ever grateful 🤞🏿💙 — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 27, 2021

Seahawks fans might wish Reed was still on the team, but business is business and Seattle didn’t have much cap room to work with.

Maybe a deal can be worked out next year with Reed coming back. All is up in there at this point.