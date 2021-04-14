Former Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney lands with Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For the fourth time in as many seasons, Jadeveon Clowney will be playing on a new team.

According to multiple reports including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns are signing Clowney to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. It marks the second consecutive offseason that Clowney has signed a one-year contract.

Certainly, it's a precipitous fall for Clowney, who was once considered one of the better young pass rushers in the NFL. He was a coveted asset that the Seahawks got via trade for the low-ball price of Jacob Maritn, Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round pick.

It looked like a steal.

Even though Clowney had just three sacks in his first year with Seattle, he was disruptive and forced four fumbles and an interception. That's part of what led the Seahawks to offer Clowney a one-year deal worth roughly $16 million during the 2020 season.

Instead, Clowney opted to test the market and signed with the Titans for $15 million (including incentives) late in the offseason.

The move backfired.

Clowney didn't log a single sack for Tennessee and couldn't stay healthy, playing in just eight total games. That further depreciated his value to the point that he had to seek a prove-it deal once again.

There had been some speculation that Clowney could have returned to the Seahawks during 2021 free agency. After all, he had fared well for them in '19, and the team was looking for some pass rush help.

Ultimately though, Seattle brought back Carlos Dunlap after cutting him, re-signed Benson Mayowa, and added Kerry Hyder Jr. to the fold. That took them out of any potential Clowney sweepstakes, though they are looking at some potential bargain players, like Aldon Smith, that are still available.

It will be interesting to see if Clowney can regain his form in Cleveland. But with the depth the Seahawks have added on the edge, it makes sense that they would steer clear of a Clowney reunion for now.