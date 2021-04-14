Former Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

The long wait is over. Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has finally signed with an NFL team this spring. After a two-year courtship, the Cleveland Browns now have their man.

Clowney first visited Cleveland in March but left without a contract in hand. Now, the signing is official.

“We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said via the press release. “He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

Clowney first entered the league with the Texans as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent five seasons in Houston before he was traded to Seahawks. After just one year in Seattle, Clowney signed with the Titans for last season.

With the Texans, Clowney was selected to three-straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018.

