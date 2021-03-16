Former Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to sign with Jaguars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CB Shaquill Griffin has agreed to sign with the Jaguars and will be leaving the Emerald City. Griffin’s deal in Jacksonville is a three-year, $44.5 million contract that includes $29 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rapoport had reported that Griffin had two offers on the table but the Seahawks were working hard to keep him in Seattle

Recommended Stories

  • Shaquill Griffin signs three-year deal with Jaguars after Seahawks made 'strong push'

    Seattle's top corner will be playing for the Jaguars in 2021 after signing a lucrative three-year deal.

  • Report: Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor

    The Patriots have agreed to terms with receiver Nelson Agholor according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Agholor is coming off a season with Las Vegas where he posted 48 receptions, 896 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also had a wild 18.7 yards per reception. Playing both outside and in the slot, Agholor was a deep threat who could stretch the field, a role he’ll likely have in New England. It’s possible the Patriots view Agholor as an upgrade over Damiere Byrd. They have comparable playing styles, with Agholor likely to be a better option.

  • Juwan Howard Talks Indy Practices, Brandon Johns' Importance, More

    Juwan Howard discusses his team's practices, who needs to step up in Livers' absence and more.

  • AP source: Shaquill Griffin agrees to join Jaguars

    A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million and includes $29 million guaranteed, the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither side can make free agent agreements official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Griffin's agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval," a nod to the city's rallying cry and an apparent public confirmation of his client's move east.

  • Oil drops 1% as COVID-19 vaccine halt threatens demand

    Oil prices fell for a third day on Tuesday, as Germany, France and other European states suspended the use of a major coronavirus vaccine, threatening the recovery of fuel demand. U.S. crude fell 75 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.64 a barrel. Earlier this month, Brent reached its highest since early 2020, while U.S. crude hit a 2018 high.

  • Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests

    At least two people protesting last month's military coup were reported shot and killed by security forces Tuesday after a morning of peaceful marches in parts of Myanmar. Security forces have killed scores of their countrymen in recent days, and the U.N. has put the nationwide death toll at 149 since the Feb. 1 coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. Violence was reported Tuesday in the biggest city, Yangon, where casualties have been the highest.

  • How Ryan Fitzpatrick signing could impact Washington’s approach in the NFL Draft

    Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the impact Ryan Fitzpatrick's signing could have on Washington's draft plans.

  • Doug Pederson calls reports of Carson Wentz friction “a little misnomer”

    The relationship was called “fractured beyond repair.” They reportedly didn’t speak for weeks. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson pushed back against those characterizations during a podcast appearance with John Clark on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I do believe that there’s a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I’ve [more]

  • Report: Cowboys signing long snapper Jake McQuaide

    Cowboys fans never did adjust to seeing Jason Witten in a Raiders uniform last season. They will not like seeing L.P. Ladouceur with another team if he decides to play another season. Ladouceur has appeared in 253 games with the Cowboys, two shy of Witten’s team record. He turned 40 on Saturday but has indicated [more]

  • Report: Leonard Fournette weighing offers from Buccaneers, Seahawks

    The Buccaneers are keeping most of the pieces in place from last season’s championship team, but it remains to be seen whether running back Leonard Fournette will stay in Tampa Bay. Fournette is weighing his options with an offer from the Buccaneers and also an offer from the Seahawks, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. [more]

  • Kansas headed to NCAA tourney trying to put bad week to bed

    It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid allegations of sexual harassment during his time at LSU. It ended with the Jayhawks withdrawing from the Big 12 Tournament when the men's basketball program, which was finally hitting its stride, returned a positive COVID-19 test following a quarterfinal win over Oklahoma. Now, after one of the worst works imaginable for the Jayhawks, Bill Self's team — at least, those healthy enough — was headed to Indianapolis on Monday to begin preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

  • Hot mic catches Democrats' lack of bipartisanship

    Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were caught on a hot mic discussing a possible infrastructure deal without Republican support.

  • Texans tender P.J. Hall at original round level

    The Texans spent much of Monday making agreements with free agents from other teams, but they found some time to work on the return of one of their restricted free agents as well. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that they have tendered defensive tackle P.J. Hall. It’s an original round tender, which means [more]

  • Jordan Palmer discusses why Trevor Lawrence should be successful with Jags

    The quarterback consultant said that the NFL might actually be less pressure than Lawrence was used to as the face of college football.

  • Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

    Sweden's health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precautionary measure. "The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency's investigation into suspected side effects is done," the Health Agency said in a statement.

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • Report: Colts RFA Tremon Smith to sign with Texans

    Tremon Smith heading to the Texans.

  • Trail Blazers reportedly among teams interested in acquiring Aaron Gordon from Magic

    Let's make a deal?

  • Detroit Lions reportedly to clear more cap space, release Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

    Danny Shelton is the third defensive starter the Detroit Lions have released this offseason along with Christian Jones and Justin Coleman.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.