Former Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to sign with Jaguars
CB Shaquill Griffin has agreed to sign with the Jaguars and will be leaving the Emerald City. Griffin’s deal in Jacksonville is a three-year, $44.5 million contract that includes $29 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rapoport had reported that Griffin had two offers on the table but the Seahawks were working hard to keep him in Seattle