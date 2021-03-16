Former Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to sign with Jaguars

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have agreed to terms with receiver Nelson Agholor according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Agholor is coming off a season with Las Vegas where he posted 48 receptions, 896 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also had a wild 18.7 yards per reception. Playing both outside and in the slot, Agholor was a deep threat who could stretch the field, a role he’ll likely have in New England. It’s possible the Patriots view Agholor as an upgrade over Damiere Byrd. They have comparable playing styles, with Agholor likely to be a better option.