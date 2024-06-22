Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made an appearance at Elite 11 camp

It is undeniable the Seattle Seahawks enjoyed the greatest run in franchise history under head coach Pete Carroll. Not many fans can say they lived through their favorite team’s goldne erea, but the 12’s who were privileged enough to watch from 2010-2023 could say this.

While the Seahawks did move on from Pete Carroll this offseason, the man is still an icon and a class act to be admired. Recently, Caroll was seen at an Elite 11 camp. In typical fashion, his kindness, devotion to football, and ageless demeanor was on full display.

Pete Carroll was at @Elite11 last night. He’d given a presentation during the day, but there he was at almost 10 pm on a Tues; literally the last one off the field with us. Graciously stayed for probably 50+ pictures after with everyone who asked. Unreal energy. — EJ Snyder (@FootballEJ) June 19, 2024

Is anyone surprised to read this tweet? In a world where authenticity is always in question, no one has ever had to wonder about it for Pete Carroll.

We may not know what the future truly holds for the 72 year old coaching legend. But it is safe to say wherever he goes and whatever he does, he will not be far from football. Perhaps Carroll’s greatest contribution to the game is being an unparalleled leader of men, and his ability to shape their minds and lives.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Matt Hasselbeck shares highlights from epic Seahawks 2001 overtime win

Ranking the NFL’s top 33 tight ends by annual salary

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams turned 30 on Thursday

Seahawks pick EDGE in this 2025 NFL mock draft

PFF position rankings for 11 key Seahawks players

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire