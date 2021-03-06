Former Seahawks C Justin Britt signs with Houston Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Seattle Seahawks front office looks for more protection for star quarterback Russell Wilson this upcoming season, it appears former Seahawks center Justin Britt will not be a part of that plan.

Britt, a former starter on Seattle’s offensive line, has signed a one-year deal to join the Houston Texans, according to his Instagram post on Friday.

The deal is said to be worth $3.2 million with a maximum value up to $5 million, according to multiple sources.

Justin Britt's one-year contract has maximum value of $5 million, including playtime bonuses, according to league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 6, 2021

The #Texans have signed former #Seahawks center Justin Britt to a 1-year deal worth $3.2 million, source said, with a chance to make $5 million. Britt announced the signing on IG. pic.twitter.com/D1QXPRvnwO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound first joined the Seahawks when he was taken with the 64th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He began his career at right tackle in 2014, starting all 16 games at that position, before moving to left guard in 2015 and transitioning to center in 2016. In total, he played 55 games at the center position over three-and-a-half season.

Britt tore his ACL in a Week 8 matchup between the Seahawks and Falcons in 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season working his way back to the field following his release by Seattle that April.

In total, Britt has made 86 starts in 87 career regular-season games. He also brings playoff experience to the Texans after starting seven times in the post-season, including the Seahawks 28-24 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

As for Seattle, it remains focused on bolstering the offensive line heading into free agency and the draft. Mike Iupati has since retired, center Ethan Pocic is set to hit free agency, and while 35-year-old Duane Brown is only under contract for one more season, the Seahawks will need to start thinking about his eventual successor at left tackle.

But if anyone can make magic happen, it’s general manager John Schneider, so expect the unexpected for the Seahawks as the new league year begins this month.