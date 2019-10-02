Former Seahawk Percy Harvin calls his time in Seattle the ‘worst years of my life’

It's been two years since Percy Harvin retired from the NFL, but he's leaving no story untold about his time in Seattle.

In an interview with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, the former Seattle Seahawks receiver opened up about his struggle with anxiety and called his career in Seattle some of the "worst years" of his life.

Untold Stories Episode 3 with Percy Harvin



Percy Harvin shares how he smoked weed before every game to help with his anxiety disorder/migraines.



Plus, he opens up about fighting Golden Tate before Super Bowl 48.pic.twitter.com/8xnaY9qOCZ







— Master (@MasterTes) October 2, 2019

Harvin, who played for the Seahawks in 2013, as well as five games in 2014 before being traded to the Jets, admitted that he used marijuana before every NFL game in which he played to cope with his anxiety,

"There was not a game I played in that I wasn't high," Harvin said.

Harvin admits his anxiety grew worse in unfamiliar situations. He added that when he was first diagnosed with anxiety, he didn't completely acknowledge it.

"When I started noticing it is when I started speaking or going into different environments, particularly the press conference with the Seahawks." Harvin said. "My shirt was sweatin', they had to bring me water a couple times during my press conference."

He is also taking the blame for fights with Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin that eventually led to his trade. The notorious fight with Tate occurred the day before Seattle beat Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in New York.

Harvin said he became disgruntled when Tate gave an interview that week indicating that it wasn't a big deal that Harvin was returning for the game because the team "made it here without him." He later approached Tate in the locker room and punched him into a trash can just moments before team pictures.

"I was already at 10," Harvin said. "Let's just saw we locked up."

Running back Marshawn Lynch was the peacemaker the morning of the game and was able to sort out the issues between Harvin and Tate.

However, Harvin also cut wide receiver Doug Baldwin's chin the following August during a fight in the preseason. He's now taking accountability for both fights.

"I never really had done this before, but to finally tell, you know, my man Dougie and Golden that them situations, they were on your boy 100 percent."

Harvin was traded to the Jets for a sixth-round pick in October 2014 following a home loss to Dallas. It's quite possible his incidents with Tate and Baldwin could have led to his trade. Over the next two seasons, he played 15 games with the Jets and Bills before retiring in 2017.

Former Seahawk Percy Harvin calls his time in Seattle the worst years of my life originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest