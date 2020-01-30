Super Bowl LVI is just two days away from showcasing the two top teams in the league: the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the week, players and coaches meet with the media ahead of the game.

Former Seattle Seahawk, current San Francisco 49ers All-Pro corner and vice president for the NFL Players Association executive committee Richard Sherman spoke to the media regarding the possible expansion of the 16-game regular season schedule to 17 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an interview with USA Today, Sherman told reporters:

"I don't think it's something players are interested in, honestly," he said. "And if that's the point (owners are) negotiating on, then I think these negotiations are going to go a lot longer than anticipated."

Sherman continues:

It's always odd when you hear player safety is (the league's) biggest concern. They're really standing up for player safety, player safety, player safety, but it seems like player safety has a price tag. Player safety up to the point of ‘Hey, 17 games makes us this much money, so we really don't care how safe they are if you're going to pay us this much money to play another game.' -- Richard Sherman

The game of football is not just a contact sport; it is a collision sport. Player safety should be a top priority when making these decisions, such as adding one more game to the regular season. Injuries can happen at any time to any position. More games equals more money, but also increases the risk of player injury.

So where is the fine line if there is any?

Former Seahawk and NFLPA VP Richard Sherman won't back down from arguing against 17-game season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest