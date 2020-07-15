Former Seahawk Mychal Kendricks medically cleared from torn ACL

Free agent Mychal Kendricks can officially look for his next NFL job.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kendricks is medically cleared to play football again after tearing his ACL while with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Former Seahawks' LB Mychal Kendricks, who tore his ACL Dec. 30 against San Francisco, was medically cleared today by Dr. Daniel Cooper to resume playing, per source. Kendricks is a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

Kendricks played 18 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons, primarily lining up at SAM linebacker. Prior to his injury in Seattle's season finale vs. San Francisco, Kendricks compiled 47 solo tackles, 3.0 sacks, four passes defended and one interception through 14 games.

He missed most of the 2018 season after violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from an insider trading case. Kendricks entered a guilty plea and is awaiting sentencing, but his federal sentencing was postponed again in May.

Meanwhile, Kendricks has been rehabbing in an effort to return to the field in 2020. The 29-year-old is currently an unrestricted free agent that the Seahawks could explore a reunion with:

I really like the way he plays. I like what Mike brings this season. He's a very active player, he's an unusually instinctive, athletic guy for the position…I hope that we'll get him back with us and I look forward to that. -- Pete Carroll

Seattle won't likely elect to bring Kendricks back. The team is expecting big things from Cody Barton, who stepped into the starting spot when Kendricks went down.

The Seahawks also took Jordyn Brooks in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and brought back Bruce Irvin, who plays both strongside linebacker and defensive end.

