Former Seahawk Kris Durham quarantined in Italy due to COVID-19

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kris Durham is currently being quarantined in his apartment in Italy due to COVID-19.

In a video shared by former NFL punter Pat McAfee, Durham films the outside of his apartment in Parma, Italy that looks like a scary scene out of the movie Contagion. Unreal.

5 year NFL Vet @KrisDurham16 is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the #coronavirus



He shot this video today. This is Italy right now.



This. Is. Wild. pic.twitter.com/JU4wdHm9bJ







— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2020

The once busy streets are now deserted, most shops are closed except food stores and pharmacies, and locals are stuck behind closed doors.

Italy has been one of hardest hit countries of COVID-19 with more than 10,000 cases and counting. The death toll currently sits at 630 deaths as of Thursday morning. It is said nearly $16 million people could be under quarantine with borders on lockdown.

Parma is located in the northern part of the country, about an hour and a half from Milan, where the virus began circulating in the country.

Durham was the Seahawks 107th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played three regular season games with Seattle, and had three catches for 30 yards and 0 touchdowns.

He was cut at the end of Seattle's training camp in 2012, before joining the Lions, Titans, and Raiders. He most recently played for the Parma Panthers of the Italian Football League in 2017, which explains why he is currently located in Italy.

