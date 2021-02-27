Former Seahawk Josh Gordon reunited with Johnny Manziel in Fan Controlled Football League

Josh Gordon reunited with Johnny Manziel in Fan Controlled Football League originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Josh Gordon is returning to the football field, but it’s not with the Seattle Seahawks.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former NFL wide receiver will make his way back to the gridiron by joining the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF). Schefter said team owner Bob Menery confirmed the news.

Former Seahawks Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sheman are also franchise owners in FCF.

Former veteran NFL WR Josh Gordon will be returning to play football for the @fcfzappers of the @fcflio, per team owner @BobMenery; who also signed Johnny Manziel to the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2021

Recently, Johnny Manziel asked fans on Instagram if they’d like to see a reunion between himself and Gordon. Now it has become a reality.

Just days before the NFL was expected to conditionally reinstate the former All-Pro receiver and he was set to rejoin the Seahawks at practice, Gordon was suspended indefinitely again by the NFL. It marks the sixth suspension he’s had since entering the NFL in 2012.

Gordon last played for the Seahawks in 2019 in five games, catching seven passes for 139 yards. He signed a one-year deal to team up with Russell Wilson once more in 2020 but remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent on March 17 when the new league year begins. Now, he’ll team up with an old friend as the two former NFL players look to take the Fan Controlled Football League by storm.