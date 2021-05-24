Former Seahawk Greg Olsen says his eight-year-old son may need heart transplant

Clevis Murray
·1 min read

Former Seahawk Greg Olsen says his eight-year-old son may need heart transplant originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Seahawks tight end and 14-year NFL veteran Greg Olsen gave an update on Twitter regarding his eight-year-old TJ, who is battling heart failure and may need a transplant in the near future.

TJ was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare condition, and has undergone multiples surgeries due to his condition. 

Since 2013, Olsen and his family created the HEARTest Yard foundation to help children born with similar heart issues similar to T.J.’s. 

Olsen, 36, retired from the NFL this past season and will now serve as an NFL analyst for FOX.

