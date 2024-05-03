Former Scranton Prep star Montgomery leaving Penn State

London Montgomery’s run at Penn State is evidently over, a little more than a year after it officially started.

The former Scranton Prep star entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, sources confirmed to The Times-Tribune. Blue-White Illustrated first reported the news.

A member of Penn State’s 2023 class, Montgomery didn’t appear in any games for the Nittany Lions last season. He gained eight yards on five carries in the Blue-White Game on April 13 at Beaver Stadium.

Montgomery came to Penn State as a highly regarded, four-star prospect according to recruiting service On3 after dominating the Lackawanna Football Conference during his days with the Cavaliers. He rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2021, when he was The Times-Tribune’s Male Athlete of the Year. That brought his career total to 62 rushing touchdowns.

However, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a scrimmage in August of 2022, costing him his senior season, and he never seemed to find his footing at Penn State. Both head coach James Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said on several occasions that Montgomery needed to add size and strength in the weight room, and in the process, he fell behind classmate Cam Wallace in the pecking order at his position last season.

This spring, the Nittany Lions added running back Quinton Martin, who some considered the top high school prospect in Pennsylvania in the 2024 class. Martin scored two touchdowns in the Blue-White Game. Montgomery had offers from two dozen schools coming out of Scranton Prep, including Boston College, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Syracuse.