Former Scotland player Law retires from rugby

Sarah Law accumulated a half century of Scotland caps [SNS]

Former Scotland half-back Sarah Law has announced her retirement from rugby at the age of 29.

Law was diagnosed with axial spondyloarthritis, a form of inflammatory arthritis, prior to representing her country at the last Women's World Cup in 2022, where she made the last of her 53 Scotland appearances.

She captained the University of Edinburgh and later featured for Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

"It’s no secret that throughout my rugby playing years, I’ve had numerous battles with injuries," she said.

"Getting back up after each one gave me so much joy and sense of achievement but it also dented the energy stores just a little more.

"I’m still learning how to manage this diagnosis – some days feel great, and others are a struggle to move around, let alone train as an elite athlete.

"The urge within, the need to push oneself to be faster, stronger, fitter in order to keep up with your opponents is a constant at the top level.

"I’ve always prided myself on giving 100 percent effort and commitment every day and I do know that I’ve given it my all – it has taken its toll both physically and mentally and I haven’t got any more to give."

The scrum-half ,who switched to fly-half, contributed 63 international points and also played sevens for her country and thanked "a team’s worth of physios, doctors and coaches" who had supported her.

"Playing for Scotland was the greatest honour that I could possibly imagine – and through the highs and the lows, I’m hugely grateful that I got to experience international rugby, starting as an 17-year-old amateur, all the way through to being a professional," she added.

"I’m not ruling out an occasional run around - I hear Penicuik Rugby has a ladies sevens tournament these days - or a return to the sport in another capacity at some time in the future, but for now it’s time for rest."

Scotland women head coach Bryan Easson commented: "Sarah has been an exceptional ambassador for Scottish rugby.

"Her consistent performances and ability to shine under pressure have made her a beloved figure among her coaches, team-mates and fans."

