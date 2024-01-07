Former Scarlet Knight Cam’Ron Stewart committed to Temple

On Saturday, former Rutgers defensive end Cam’Ron Stewart committed to Temple.

Stewart entered the transfer portal on December 30 and received multiple FBS offers (Akron and North Texas) before committing to Temple.

While playing with the Scarlet Knights, Stewart appeared in 12 games throughout his three seasons with Rutgers. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native only recorded four tackles from 2021 to 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman did not appear in any games in 2023. As a sophomore in 2022, Stewart made nine appearances for the Scarlet Knights and only three the year before. Stewart posted four tackles in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus No. 20 Wake Forest during his first season with Rutgers football.

According to 247Sports, he was ranked the No. 22 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 80 defensive lineman nationally among his 2021 recruiting class.

Stewart played his high school ball at Governor Mifflin High School, where he helped guide the Mustangs to an 8-1 record and an appearance in the Pennsylvania 5A state semifinals in 2020.He finished his senior season with 39 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. For his efforts during his senior year, Stewart received First Team All-Berks football and Defensive Lineman of the Year by The Reading Eagle.

