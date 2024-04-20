Former Sandia, UNM player to pitch against Savannah Bananas this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Banana Ball is finally in Albuquerque as the Savannah Bananas are set to take over Isotopes Park this weekend. The games will also be a homecoming of sorts for one player on the field.

Drew Gillespie grew up in Albuquerque and played his high school ball for the Sandia Matadors. He then played for his hometown Lobos for three seasons before finishing his college career at Southeastern.

Now, Gillespie is in his second season in the Bananas organization pitching for the Bananas rival, the Party Animals. He said he hopes to take the mound for both games and put on a show for his hometown.

Garcia’s Kitchen hit fifth time with gas theft

“A full circle moment for sure,” said Gillespie. “Bring all my new friends in Banana Land over to Albuquerque and put on a show for my hometown is going to be a special weekend for me and my family. We got something special cooking. We do a really good job of connecting the community to what we’re doing for that show that night. So, we got some New Mexico-style stuff for the fans in Albuquerque.”

Game time on Saturday begins at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.